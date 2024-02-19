Top track

Lima Limo Presents: Loa & Ideophone

Servant Jazz Quarters
Mon, 19 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lima Limo Presents: Loa and Ideophone at Servant Jazz Quarters - 19th February 2024

Kicking off proceedings will be multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Alex Reeve with his solo project Ideophone. Ideophone represents the meeting point of several...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lima Limo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ideophone, Loa

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

