Top track

Nick Morgan - Shook Part 3

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Beats

Rosewolff Studio
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
Selling fast
$35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nick Morgan - Shook Part 3
Got a code?

About

MTRNM presents: Boiler Beats.

Boiler Beats

/ˈbɔɪlər bits/ [noun]

  1. MTRNM’s first full boiler room event, where the artists merge with the crowd as one, in the intimacy of an unparalleled audiovisual spectacle. Join us for a unique blend of music and...
This is a 21+ event
Presented by MTRNM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Valou, Oscaar, SAMEEN

Venue

Rosewolff Studio

1317 East 16th Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.