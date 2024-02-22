DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

REC CUP présente : Initiation Paris Release Party

La Marbrerie
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

À l'occasion de la sortie du deuxième EP de sa série "INITIATION", 6Real rassemble certains des artistes les plus prometteurs de la capitale à venir défendre ce nouvel opus sur scène.

Série d'EP visant à réunir les artistes de différentes régions français...

Réservé aux plus de 14 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big B, 26 Keuss, Gouap

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

