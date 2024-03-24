DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bug Teeth

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bug Teeth started out in 2018 as the solo project of front-person PJ. Since the release of their ambient-pop debut EP, When All the World Has Gone to Bed, Bug Teeth has grown to a full band and shared bills with The Orielles, Melody’s Echo Chamber, English...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bug Teeth

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

