A Perfect Hour with Jenny Gorelick and Zack Signore

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 21 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jenny Gorelick (Comedy Central) and Zack Signore (L'Podcast) present their perfect half hours of stand up comedy, featuring perfect host Rylan Sylvester (Come to Mommy!). It's a perfect evening for a perfect audience.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

