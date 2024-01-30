Top track

TGT presents IVW: Jessica Winter w/ The Itch, Vanity Fairy + Silver Gore

The George Tavern
Tue, 30 Jan, 7:00 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The George Tavern presents 6 days of their favourite acts and tips for 2024 for Independent Venue Week 2024. Tuesday's edition features Jessica Winter, The Itch, Vanity Fairy and Silver Gore.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Silver Gore, Vanity Fairy, The Itch and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

