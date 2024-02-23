DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I FEEL: Neon Oasis

Eris
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

✨ Step into the Neon Oasis 🌌

✨ Costumes & Creative Attire Mandatory ✨

Immerse yourself in a radiant world of neon and UV-reactive wonders. Neon Oasis is about embracing the glow, wearing your most creatively luminous outfits, and dancing in a sea of vib...

This is a +21 event (ID Required).
Presented by I FEEL
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eris

167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.