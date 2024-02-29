DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mary Sho live at The Forge, The Lower Third. Join her live with a stripped back intimate set as she takes on a sonic journey through her debut Album ‘Woman Rising’. If you like Solange, Fela Kuti and Sly and the Family Stone you’re in for a treat.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.