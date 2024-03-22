Top track

Sonny Fodera & MK - Asking (feat. Clementine Douglas)

Sonny Fodera presents Solotoko Miami Pool Party

National Hotel
Fri, 22 Mar, 12:00 pm
DJMiami
From $42.44

About Sonny Fodera

In his teens, Sonny Fodera was all about hip-hop, making DIY beats and idolising golden era ’90s rappers from his home in Adelaide, Australia. That adolescent, masculine energy almost instantly transformed when he went to see Derrick Carter perform. Sonny Read more

Event information

Sonny Fodera is back with his infamous Solotoko Miami pool party! Last year's event sold out in record time so make sure you get involved and secure those tickets while you can.

Get ready for an epic lineup filled with special guests and more!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Seven Lines
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonny Fodera

Venue

National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

