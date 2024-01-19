DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Based Negative Squad Album Release

The End
Fri, 19 Jan, 9:30 pm
PartyBrooklyn
Free
About

We invite you to join us for a FREE SHOW commemorating the release for BASED NEGATIVE SQUAD

OPENING PERFORMANCE BY @izecreamkong

SPECIAL GUEST @rockstarxpayso

DJ SETS BY @djbonerboy @creature.world @mkultra47 & @loukatessierartiste

Please note, there w...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

