Internet non è più un luogo libero. Giulio Armeni sfida Zuckerberg con un meme-show di contenuti proibiti: FUGA DALL'ALGORITMO. Armato di PC, proiettore e leggio, metterà in scena temi sensibili, pezzi fuori target, parole censurate… il pubblico lo aiuterà...
