Filosofia Coatta - Fuga dall'Algoritmo

Sottoscala9
Thu, 28 Mar, 9:00 pm
ComedyLatina
€14.95
About

Internet non è più un luogo libero. Giulio Armeni sfida Zuckerberg con un meme-show di contenuti proibiti: FUGA DALL'ALGORITMO. Armato di PC, proiettore e leggio, metterà in scena temi sensibili, pezzi fuori target, parole censurate… il pubblico lo aiuterà...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Ass. Cult. Spaghetti Art.

Lineup

Giulio Armeni

Venue

Sottoscala9

04100 Latina, Province of Latina, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

