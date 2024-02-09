Top track

SHERELLELAND

The Carpet Shop
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SHERELLELAND

A cheap and cheerful party by SHERELLE.

200 cap. £10 Tickets.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SHERELLELAND.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SHERELLE

Venue

The Carpet Shop

115 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

