DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BINA

The Lower Third
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

South London songstress Bina (stylized as BINA.) first came onto the scene in 2019 with her debut EP Humble Abode. Fusing elements of alternative R&B, neo- soul and jazz, BINA. swiftly became one to watch.

Inspired by the likes of Solange, Erykah Badu and Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

BINA

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.