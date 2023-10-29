Top track

Shake the Dope Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Warlocks + Carlton Melton

La Maroquinerie
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shake the Dope Out
Got a code?

About

Le groupe culte de rock psychédélique basé à Los Angeles, The Warlocks, sera en concert à Paris pour une date à la Maroquinerie le 29 Octobre 2023 !

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Take Me Out.

Lineup

Carlton Melton, The Warlocks

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.