Citizen

The Roxy at Mahall's
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsCleveland
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Citizen
Narrow Head
Modern Color

The Roxy at Mahall's
6:30 Doors

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Modern Color, Narrow Head, Citizen

Venue

The Roxy at Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

