Protest and Survive

Leeds Punk Rock Xmas 10

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£19

About

An Evening of Punk Rock!

The 10th Annual instalment of Leeds Punk Rock Xmas bringing you

Discharge

Cyanide Pills

Spunk Volcano & The Eruptions

Geoffrey Oi!Cott

Zero Tolerance

The Hate

The Kingcrows

A benefit for Batley Food Bank, please bring Food...

This is a 14+ event
Punk Rock Events presents...

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
400 capacity

