DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DROP Open Air w Flavour Trip & Happy Feelings

La Terrrazza
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:59 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

For music lovers in Barcelona, attending DROP's open-air series at La Terrrazza has become a cherished ritual. Set against the backdrop of Poble Espanyol's magical scenery, is the ideal setting for the buzzing lineups, and dancer performances that DROP par Read more

Organizado por DROP Dance Society.

Lineup

Gee Lane, Dj Sama Yax

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.