Boiler Room: Mexico City | Oct 13

Sala de Armas
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJMexico City
$51.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We’re closing out our CDMX stop of the World Tour with one final date: jam-packed with some of BR’s brightest. Expect to traverse the very best in techno, club, house & more.

Please note: this event starts at 9pm.

Presented by Boiler Room USA.

Lineup

2
Andy Martin, Anthony Parasole, Goth Jafar and 2 more

Venue

Sala de Armas

Viad. Río de la Piedad S/N-Puerta 6, Granjas México, Iztacalco, 08400, CDMX
Doors open9:00 pm

