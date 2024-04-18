Top track

Romare (LIVE)

Belgrave Music Hall
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

For all the considered concepts and unusual arrangements, Romare’s music is dance music at heart, and it remains a natural transplant into the live and club environment. At times Fairhurst has pulled together a full line-up to render his music on stage – s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Belgrave Music Hall & Super Friendz.

Lineup

Romare

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

