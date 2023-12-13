DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Imagine if you will, a heady mix of Queen, ELO, Elton John and all things 70s… then you have CATS in SPACE – a band brimming with majestic songs, boasting soaring vocal harmonies, power chord guitars, thundering drums and bass and huge, symphonic keyboards...
