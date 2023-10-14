Top track

Mekons - Curse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jon Langford & Sally Timms

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sally Timms and Jon Langford of the Mekons return in triumph to Judson &Moore for an intimate evening of acoustic gems from all corners of their sorry career. They will be joined onstage by John "The Pieman" Szymanski on guitar and Martin "the Blueshammer" Read more

Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery

Lineup

Jon Langford

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

