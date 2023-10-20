Top track

Neuf Voix - Secessioni, Pt. 3

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Neuf Voix – Secessioni – live w/ Pino Pipoli

Teatro a l'Avogaria
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsVenezia
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Neuf Voix - Secessioni, Pt. 3
Got a code?

About

IT:

In occasione della Biennale Musica, il compositore Neuf Voix, esegue dal vivo la sua opera sperimentale "Secessioni", in collaborazione con l’impalpabile equilibrio tra ironia severa e visioni drammatiche di Pino Pipoli.

L'opera in questione è il ris Read more

European Group - Composers for New Cultured Music
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Neuf Voix

Venue

Teatro a l'Avogaria

Dorsoduro 1617, 30123 Venice Venice, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.