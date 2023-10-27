DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friday - Hocus Pocus '23 (Single Day Ticket)

Factory Town
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $42.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kick off your Halloween weekend with day 1 of our massive Hocus Pocus celebration.

LINEUP:

Maceo Plex, CamelPhat, Innellea, Miss Monique, Magit Cacoon, Layla Benitez, Stella Bossi, ONYVAA, Patrick Mason, Coffintexts, Sister System, Elias Garcia, Alci, Se Read more

Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Insomniac
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

14
Maceo Plex, Camelphat, Innellea and 14 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

