Top track

Golden

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kingswood

UFO Brunico
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBrunico
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Golden
Got a code?

About

KINGSWOOD

Established in 2009, Kingswood rose to success with a number of achievements. They have released 6 studio albums to critical acclaim, with a number of singles achieving Gold and Platinum status. ARIA nominations for best rock album on their debu Read more

Presentato da POISON FOR SOULS DES MAURICE BELLOTTI.

Venue

UFO Brunico

Josef-Ferrari-Straße - Via Josef Ferrari 20, 39031 Bruneck South Tyrol, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.