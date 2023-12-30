Top track

KAYTRANADA - 10%

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Forever Midnight LV

The Grounds at Resorts World
30 Dec 2023 - 1 Jan 2024
GigsLas Vegas
From $254.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KAYTRANADA - 10%
Got a code?

About

This New Year's Eve weekend, meet us on the dance floor in Las Vegas where it's Forever Midnight. 2 nights, 2 stages, 1 epic New Year's Eve.

Ticket Price is inclusive of the 9% Nevada Live Entertainment Tax.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Insomniac.

Lineup

23
ANOTR, Archie Hamilton, Bakke and 23 more

Venue

The Grounds at Resorts World

3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.