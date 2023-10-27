Top track

Code Red & Shun Ann - Ceiling Fans

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Corrupt Angels & Friends

miniBar
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Code Red & Shun Ann - Ceiling Fans
Got a code?

About

Hosted by Uncontested Vision

Shun Ann

CTB Bino

NoLimit TC

Shay Lyriq

Scorpio SZN

Lil Beans

+ Special Guest

Sounds by DJ-E

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.