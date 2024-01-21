Top track

Darlingside

YES The Pink Room
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
About

Kilimanjaro presents:

DARLINGSIDE

+ Support

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Memorial, Darlingside

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

