DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

+1 Presents: Telescreens, Cab Ellis, The Cave

The Sultan Room
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are pleased to announce the next installment of +1 Presents events with some of our favorite rising rock acts coming out of NYC right now. Join us Thursday, November 2nd for an exclusive special event at The Sultan Room with Telescreens, Cab Ellis, and Read more

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

The Cave, Cab Ellis, The Telescreens

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

