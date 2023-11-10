DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kids in America: Totally 80's Tribute Band
Dress in your best 80's Gear!!
Ready to be blasted into the past? Kids in America is a high-energy, power-packed, ultra fun, 6 piece band paying tribute to the totally awesome 1980s. Kids in America cove
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.