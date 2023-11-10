Top track

Kim Wilde - Kids In America

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kids in America: Totally 80's Tribute Band

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $20.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kim Wilde - Kids In America
Got a code?

About

Kids in America: Totally 80's Tribute Band
Dress in your best 80's Gear!!

Ready to be blasted into the past? Kids in America is a high-energy, power-packed, ultra fun, 6 piece band paying tribute to the totally awesome 1980s. Kids in America cove Read more

Presented by Ember Music Hall

Lineup

Kids in America: Totally '80s Tribute Band

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.