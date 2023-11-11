Top track

Hazmat Modine - Give it all Away

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HAZMAT MODINE Album release & 25th Anniversary Show w/ Balla Kouyate

The Sultan Room
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hazmat Modine - Give it all Away
Got a code?

About

  • HAZMAT MODINE Album release & 25th Anniversary Show w/ Balla Kouyate

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired US government-issued ID such as a driver's license or passport. Foreign passports are also accep Read more

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Hazmat Modine

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.