Fat Dog

The Joiners, Southampton
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM and So Young Presents

FAT DOG

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM and So Young Presents.

Lineup

Fat Dog

Venue

The Joiners, Southampton

141 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

