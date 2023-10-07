Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Indie Discoteque

La Belle Angèle
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyEdinburgh
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We bet that you look good on the dance floor and we invite you to dance to Indie anthems at La Belle Angele in Edinburgh!

We'll be celebrating the latest and greatest Indie music from Brit Pop to modern classics & festival anthems.

DJ's will be playing

Presented by Throwback Events.

Venue

La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

