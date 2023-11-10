Top track

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE - Interplanetary Love

Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O., Dead Leaf Echo

Zebulon
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Formed in 1995 by Makoto Kawabata at the same time as the Acid Mothers Temple Soul Collective. The group released its debut album in 1997 on PSF Records (Japan), and it was selected as one o Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Acid Mothers Temple, Dead Leaf Echo

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

