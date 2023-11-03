Top track

Indian tweet posse - Bonus Track

Johnny Marsiglia Gara 7Tour-opening act Novembre87

Officina degli Esordi
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Line Up:

Novembre87

Johnny Marsiglia

Tutte le età

Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Johnny Marsiglia

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

