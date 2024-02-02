Top track

Mushkaa - NO XDONA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mushkaa

SALA APOLO
Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mushkaa - NO XDONA
Got a code?

About

Con tan sólo dieciocho años, MUSHKAA (Irma Farelo) ha logrado afirmarse como una de las voces emergentes de la nueva música urbana. Una generación con claros referentes en los clásicos del reaggeton, el dancehall, el trap o el R&B, pero con libertad sufici...

Menores de 16 años, deben ir acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal
Organizado por Entrelineas Entertainment SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mushkaa

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.