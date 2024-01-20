Top track

Tristicis - Aire acondicionao

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ciclo Menganitas: Tristicis

Sala Vesta
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tristicis - Aire acondicionao
Got a code?

About

Ciclo Menganitas vuelve a la Sala Vesta. Un ciclo musical en el que las artistas femeninas toman el poder para traer hasta nuestra sala todo su poderío.

El próximo sábado 20 de enero tendremos a Tristicis.

Sobre Tristicis:

Siempre tuvo la música muy pre...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tristicis

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.