DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HOLY FAWN w/ Caracara and lowheaven

Metro Baltimore
Mon, 9 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HOLY FAWN

with Caracara and lowheaven

Monday, October 9, 2023

Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

All Ages

Through an otherworldly conjuration of heavy guitars, soothing dissonance, and textural space, Holy Fawn invoke music from seen and unseen corners Read more

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Caracara, Holy Fawn

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.