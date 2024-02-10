Top track

The Bracknall

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£15.20

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

The Bracknell

14+ (under 16's with adult).

Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.

Lineup

The Bracknall

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

