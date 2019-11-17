DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
✴︎ VIS VIVA 2023
16 — 19 NOVEMBRE, ROMA
✴︎ 𝟭𝟲 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗲 - 𝗘𝗫𝗣
Nziria dj set
✴︎ 𝟭𝟳 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗲 - 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗞
Awesome Tapes dj set
Bawrut djset
Bruno Belissimo live band (premier)
Marina Herlop live
Prest djset
✴︎ 𝟭𝟴 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗲
