Top track

Mario Bakuna - Deixa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Night Jazz: Mario Bakuna Band

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mario Bakuna - Deixa
Got a code?

About

After a very successful season performing at international festivals and prestigious music venues in Europe, Africa and Brazil, promoting his previous album Where Rio de Janeiro Meets Bahia, Mario Bakuna presents his latest release Brazilian Landscapes.

C...

Royal Albert Hall

Venue

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.