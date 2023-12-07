DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a very successful season performing at international festivals and prestigious music venues in Europe, Africa and Brazil, promoting his previous album Where Rio de Janeiro Meets Bahia, Mario Bakuna presents his latest release Brazilian Landscapes.
C...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.