Nando Reis: Voz e Violão (EARLY SHOW)

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 13 Nov, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £51.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 6:00 PM / SHOW 7:00 PM

Nando Reis is back on the road in the show 'Voz e Violão'

After the success of “Esse Amor Sem Preconceito”, Nando Reis presents a show that includes the greatest classics of his career as a musician and songwriter. He returns...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Lineup

Nando Reis

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

