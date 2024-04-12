DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paul Draper

Papillon
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Psych presents... Paul Draper (plus full backing band) - Touring the classic Mansun album SIX - Celebrating the 25th Anniversary

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

Paul Draper

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

