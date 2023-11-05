DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Dead Daisies

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il y a dix ans, THE DEAD DAISIES a fait irruption sur la scène musicale. Leur mission : créer du bon vieux Rock dans l’esprit des années 70, rassembler quelques-uns des meilleurs musiciens du monde et s’évertuer à maintenir le Rock en vie.

Présenté par Garmonbozia

Lineup

The Dead Daisies

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

