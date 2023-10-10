DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE CHANCE TO FIND YOURSELF - BENNO STEINEGGER, JOVIAL MBENGA
The Chance to Find Yourself è nato dalla curiosità di due teatranti di comprendersi al meglio. Benno e Jovial vivono entrambi a Bruxelles ma provengono da ambienti culturali ed economici divers
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.