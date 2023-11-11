Top track

Codd Dubz & Point.Blank - Braa

Codd Dubz - Fresno (Finesse The World Tour)

Maya Event Center
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyFresno
$27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

You Guys Ready For Some BASS!!! We are excited to welcome Codd Dubz to the Central Valley for his Finesse The World Tour! You don't wanna miss out on this event, from the amazing artists to massive production, it is surely going to be a banger..

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by NightPulze.

Lineup

Codd Dubz

Venue

Maya Event Center

1737 East Shaw Avenue, Fresno, California 93710, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

