APPLAUSE : Matteo (Chinese Man) + guests

Le Makeda
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyMarseille
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

'Applause' c'est le nouveau rendez-vous musical créatif et inclusif né dans l'esprit du prolifique Matteo (membre de Chinese Man) : un concept de soirées qui vous propulse aux confins des genres musicaux, entre kuduro, shatta, baile funk, bass music, grime Read more

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Lineup

Matteo

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open11:30 pm
300 capacity

