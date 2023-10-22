DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Girlies Club: October Meet Up

Doña
Sun, 22 Oct, 1:00 pm
SocialLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Girlies Club

Link to insta:https://www.instagram.com/thegirliesguide/

TGC was set up with the aim of helping more people in London make new friends. Whether you're completely new to the city and know nobody or simply want to expand your social circle Read more

Presented by The Girlies Club.

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.