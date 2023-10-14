DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luis Cojal

Sala Clamores
Sat, 14 Oct, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El reconocido contrabajista y cantante Cubano Luis Cojal nos presenta su nuevo álbum Céfiro. Fiel a su marca Two Sounds, Luis Cojal vuelve a los escenarios con un hermoso disco, experimental, diferente, lleno vida y color, una propuesta personal emocionant Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Luis Cojal

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

