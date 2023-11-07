Top track

Worriers - They / Them / Theirs

Worriers + Paws

Voodoo Daddy's
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WORRIERS + PAWS (co-headline tour)

+ We Bless This Mess

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Paws, Worriers

Venue

Voodoo Daddy's

7A Timber Hill, Norwich NR1 3JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

