DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pass 2 jours- BIR+The GuruGuru +Wizard

Le Ferrailleur
11 Nov - 12 Nov
GigsNantes
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pass 2 jours Birds In Row + The Guruguru + Wizard

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par TRACASS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.